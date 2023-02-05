Ukraine replaces its defence minister

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine is replacing its defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, according to a top ally of president Volodymyr Zelensky, following pressure over a corruption scandal at the ministry.

His removal is part of a “strengthening and regrouping” as Ukraine braces for Vladimir Putin to potentially launch a major offensive on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, said David Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Mr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party.

Mr Reznikov will be replaced by the head of Ukraine’s GUR intelligence agency, Major General Kyrylo Budanov – a move Mr Arakhamia said was “absolutely logical for wartime”.

“Law enforcement agencies at this stage should be headed not by politicians, but by cadre law enforcement officers,” he said, adding: “The enemy is preparing to advance. We are preparing to defend ourselves and return our own.”

Mr Reznikov himself had insisted that Ukraine was now “ready” and “able to hold back” a renewed Russian offensive should it come on 24 February, just hours before it was made clear that such preparations would involve his own demotion to the role of minister for strategic industries.

Speaking at a lengthy press conference on Sunday, the outgoing minister was vague in his remarks on the intense speculation over his future over recent days, stating that “no one is in the chair for his whole life” and that his future was in Mr Zelensky’s hands “in accordance with the constitution”.

He has faced intense pressure since allegations first broke in Ukrainiain media on 23 January of the ministry making wartime purchases of military rations at inflated prices – prompting an official investigation.

While Mr Reznikov is not alleged to have signed the December contract worth some 13bn hryvnias (£290m) – and has dismissed the claims as a smear campaign – he is viewed as ultimately responsible for the department and has previously emphasised his own zero tolerance approach to corruption.

The row comes a time when Mr Zelensky has fired a string of senior officials as he strives to appear tough on corruption, in support of Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union.

More follows...