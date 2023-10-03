Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elon Musk’s mockery of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky ‘unhelpful’

‘I think it’s unhelpful, to be blunt,’ said UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, responding to Musk’s recent tweets about Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky

Dominic McGrath
Tuesday 03 October 2023 09:18
Elon Musk took to Twitter to mock Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Michel Euler, Pool/AP)
Elon Musk took to Twitter to mock Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Michel Euler, Pool/AP)
(AP)

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has suggested recent tweets by Elon Musk mocking Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky are “unhelpful”.

The senior Cabinet minister made the comments at a Conservative Party conference fringe event in Manchester, hours after the billionaire entrepreneur used Twitter, now known as X, to take aim at Mr Zelensky’s repeated requests for Western support in the battle against Russia.

Mr Shapps, an avid social media user himself, expressed reservations about the owner of X’s recent attitudes to the war.

“I think it’s unhelpful, to be blunt,” he said.

“I can’t speak for him or his motivations. He’s a free individual, we live in a free world. He can tweet or X what he likes.”

Recommended

“What Ukraine really needs is strong and steady friends who won’t waver,” he added.

Mr Musk’s mockery has gone down badly in Ukraine, making it the latest controversial outburst by the high-profile businessman.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in