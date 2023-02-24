For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Ursula Von der Leyen and Jens Stoltenberg mark the anniversaries of the Ukraine war and Estonian independence.

The President of the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General are due to attend the ceremonial raising of the national flag in the Governor’s Garden in Tallinn.

The pair will also lay wreaths at the War of Independence Victory Column and attend a parade in Freedom Square.

Troops from other Nato allies, including from a UK-led NATO multinational battlegroup in Tapa, will take part in the parade.

A minute of silence will be held to commemorate one year since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

Elsewhere across Europe, other memorials and ceremonies will be conducted to commemorate 365 days of war.

In Ukraine, memorials, candlelit vigils and other remembrances for the tens of thousands of people who have died are planned for today as fighting continues.

In the UK, a moment of silence will be held at 11:00 GMT on Friday.

