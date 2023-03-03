Inside the Ukrainian makeshift hospitals near the front line

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a dingy medical outpost near eastern Ukraine’s front lines, army medic Viktor battles to save lives on a daily basis.

Nearly a year into Russia’s invasion, fighting now amounts to attritional duels of artillery and infantry assaults, with neither side making significant gains.

The costs of that deadly grind are clear to Viktor’s team of seven medics and six nurses as it toils away, hemmed in by racks of medical supplies and portable heaters, at this “stabilisation point” in the Donetsk region, where battles are fierce.

“The wounded are brought here, we provide treatment, stabilise them and restore vital functions, and send (them) to the next stage of evacuation – to hospitals,” said Viktor, who declined to give his full name.

Viktor is a surgeon in a frontline medical stabilisation point where medics treat war wounds (Reuters)

General practitioner Volodymyr and general surgeon Yuri treat a wounded Ukrainian soldier (Reuters)

A soldier is treated in the operation room (Reuters)

Describing the feeling of being unable to save a life, Viktor, a gynaecologist before the war, said: “It’s the worst thing you can imagine.”

The number of patients brought in – up to 25 per day – has risen sharply over the past two weeks, he said, the vast majority wounded by shrapnel.

But bullet wounds are becoming more frequent, a sign that fighting is increasingly at close quarters.

Volodymyr assists a wounded soldier (Reuters)

Medics place a wounded soldier in an emergency vehicle to transport him to a hospital (Reuters)

Evacuating soldiers from the frontline, via one of the team’s five drivers, usually takes between 20 and 40 minutes, but the wounded sometimes find themselves waiting up to two hours if fighting doesn’t let up.

That was the case on a recent day in late February, when soldiers Ruslan and Serhiy were brought in for treatment at the heavily sandbagged facility after being fired on by a Russian tank.

Neither had life-threatening injuries, though Ruslan’s right foot was mangled. Viktor’s team, which belongs to the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, believes he bore the brunt of the hit, helping ensure Serhiy walked away with only a broken arm.

Viktor reacts inside the operation room (Reuters)

A wounded soldier sits on the operation table (Reuters)

Adrenaline helps keep the medical team going and enables them to cope with the almost constant flow of wounded soldiers, including some Russians who are later exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners.

“This is our job,” said Viktor from inside their outpost, which is festooned with Ukrainian flags and drawings and thank you notes from children across the country.

“We know what we signed up for.”

Photography by Marko Djurica

Reuters