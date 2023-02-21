Watch live as Biden meets with Polish President Duda after Ukraine visit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Joe Biden meets with Andrzej Duda in Poland, following his surprise trip to Ukraine on Monday.

Later on Tuesday, the US president is expected to highlight the commitment of the central European country and other allies to Kyiv over the past year, as he delivers an address alongside his Polish counterpart from the gardens of Warsaw’s Royal Castle.

Friday 24 February marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion and ahead of the important date, Mr Biden promised further military aid for Ukraine worth $500m.

“I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about US support for Ukraine in the war,” Mr Biden said on Monday, as he stood with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv before departing for Poland.

“The Ukrainian people have stepped up in a way that few people ever have in the past.”

He will be speaking on the same day that Vladimir Putin made his state-of-the-nation address in Russia on Tuesday morning.