Watch live: Ukraine Recovery Conference underway in second day of meetings in London

Watch live as the second day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference takes place in London.

This year’s summit will focus on mobilising international support for Ukraine’s economic and social stabilisation and recovery from the effects of war.

Sessions on Thursday 22 June include speeches on “restoring livelihoods”, “tech for transformation” and “role of the regions in Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction”.

Opening the conference yesterday, Rishi Sunak pledged to stand with Kyiv “as long as it takes” as he announced three billion US dollars (£2.35 billion) in bank loan guarantees to bolster rebuild.

The prime minister also met with the president of the European Commission, president of Estonia, prime ministers of Latvia and Ukraine, and the US secretary of state on Wednesday.

Discussing the important role of the private sector in the rebuild of Ukraine, Mr Sunak said it was fantastic to see so many companies and businesses attend the London summit.

The leaders also discussed the importance of a united approach to global challenges, including artificial intelligence and Indo-Pacific stability.