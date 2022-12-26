Ukraine news - live: Kyiv aiming for February peace summit, says foreign minister
‘Every war ends in a diplomatic way,’ says foreign minister
Ukraine's foreign minister has said that the government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February.
Dmytro Kuleba also said Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war next year.
“Every war ends in a diplomatic way,” he told the Associated Press on Boxing Day. “Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”
Ukraine hopes to hold the summit at the UN with secretary-general Antonio Guterres as mediator, Mr Kuleba added.
“He has proven himself to be an efficient mediator and an efficient negotiator, and most importantly as a man of principle and integrity,” he said. “So would welcome his active participation.”
Asked if Russia would be invited to the summit, the Ukrainian minister said Moscow should first face prosecution for war crimes at an international court.
“They can only be invited to this step in this way,” he said.
A summit towards the end of February would come a year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Ukraine calls for Russia's exclusion from the UN
Ukraine has called for Russia's removal as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole.
A statement from Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry read: “Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN to resume the application of the UN Charter in the context of the legitimacy of the Russian Federation’s presence in the UN, to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole."
The statement also said Russia "illegally occupies the seat of the USSR in the UN Security Council" since the dissolution of the Soviet Unino in December 1991.
According to the ministry, the dissolution of the Soviet Union in December 1991 left unresolved the issue of international rights and obligations of the USSR.
“From the point of view of international law, the issue of the status of a UN member state and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, which the Russian Federation enjoys, remains unsettled,” the ministry added.
13.6m Ukrainians have received humanitarian assistance since start of war
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, 13.6 million Ukrainians have received humanitarian aid, as reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.
“Currently, 700 humanitarian organizations are working in our country, including international agencies, as well as local non-governmental organizations and charitable foundations. This is five times more than ten months ago. For more than half of humanitarian operators, main activities remain food assistance and providing basic necessities,” the ministry said.
UN agencies and their partners have also provided more than $3bn in humanitarian aid.
Ukraine 'planning peace summit' by end of February, says foreign minister
Ukraine’s foreign minister said his government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations with secretary-general Antonio Guterres as mediator.
Dmytro Kuleba told the Associated Press he is “absolutely satisfied” with the results of President Zelensky's visit to the US last week – and said the US government plans to get a Patriot missile battery ready to be operational in the country in under six months. Usually, the training takes up to a year.
Mr Kuleba also said Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war in 2023 - adding diplomacy always plays an important role.
“Every war ends in a diplomatic way,” he said.
“Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”
A summit towards the end of February would come around a year after Russia’s invasion.
11 people dead as a result of Russian shelling in Kherson
A total of 11 people were killed and 64 more were wounded after Russian forces struck the city of Kherson on Christmas Eve.
Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram: “On 24 December, Russia launched a terrorist attack on the center of Kherson.
“64 Kherson residents were injured, 18 of them are now in a serious condition. Unfortunately, the rashists killed 11 people.”
Ukraine military claims to have ‘liquidated’ 550 more Russian soldiers
Ukraine’s military claims to have “liquidated” 500 Russian personnel in its daily update on the war – bringing the total number to 102,600.
Other estimates are somewhat lower, but suggest that Russia’s losses are being felt heavily among its officer classes – with one estimate based on confirmed sources which name the deceased, by BBC Russia and Russian outlet Mediazona, suggesting close to 1,500 Russian officers have been killed.
An assessment of the situation at some 600 cemeteries by the two outlets suggested that the number of Russian casualties was around the figure of 100,000 given recently by US general Mark Milley in New York.
‘No threat to residents’ near Russian base, says governor
Expressing condolences to the men’s families, Saratov governor Roman Busargin has said there was “absolutely no threat to residents” in the city of Engels, near the air base where three Russian servicemen are said to have been killed as a drone was shot down.
He insisted that talk of a state of emergency and an evacuation of the city was “blatant lies”.
Zelensky announces ‘peace formula’ with India’s Modi
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he announced a “peace formula” during a phone call with India’s Narendra Modi.
He did not give any details, but added: “Now I count on India's participation in its implementation.”
Russia suffering ‘huge losses’ in Luhansk, claims governor
Vladimir Putin’s forces are “suffering huge losses” in Luhansk and are redeploying paratroopers from Kherson to assist in “overwhelmed” medical facilities, Ukraine has claimed.
Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk on Sunday, where Ukrainian forces are headquartered. Three missiles hit an industrial facility and damaged residential buildings, but no casualties were reported, according to a battlefield report from the Ukrainian presidency.
In Donetsk, fierce battles continue around the city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces have been trying to seize for weeks to consolidate their grip on Ukraine’s east.
In the neighboring Luhansk region, Moscow’s forces are “suffering huge losses and medical facilities are overwhelmed with wounded soldiers,” Luhansk’s Ukrainian governor, Serhiy Haidai, told Ukrainian television on Monday. The Russian army is redeploying paratroopers from the Kherson region to the area, Mr Haidai said.
Overnight Russian shelling near Nikopol ceases for first time in months
At least four civilians have been wounded in Russian shelling of five regions in Ukraine’s southeast over the past 24 hours, according to the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
Across the country, however, the intensity of the shelling has been significantly lower overnight.
For the first time in weeks, Russian forces didn’t shell the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to its governor, Valentyn Reznichenko.
“This is the third quiet night in 5.5 months since the Russians started shelling” the areas around the city of Nikopol, Mr Reznichenko wrote. Nikopol is located across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under control of the Russian forces.
Ukrainian-controlled areas of the neighboring Kherson region were shelled 33 times over the past 24 hours, according to Kherson’s Ukrainian governor Yaroslav Yanushevich. There were no casualties.
Russia's Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health
Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has said he he was suffering worsening back pain from long spells in solitary confinement which he said were part of a deliberate strategy by the authorities to undermine his health.
“See how the system works when you are not allowed to beat up a person, but your leadership ordered you to hurt them badly,” said Navalny, 46, who is able to post on social media via his lawyers and allies.
“For example, I have a problem with my spine. It is clear what one has to do to make the problem worse: keep me immobile as much as possible.
“If you lock a person up in a punishment cell, where he can either stand or sit on an iron stool for 16 hours a day, after a month in such conditions even a healthy person will undoubtedly get back pains. I’ve spent the last 3 months like this. Naturally, my back hurts a lot.”
Mr Navalny said he had spent six weeks asking to see a doctor but, when one finally came, she examined him for just five minutes and refused to tell him her diagnosis or what she was prescribing.
