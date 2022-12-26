✕ Close ‘We need to open our arms’: Glen Hansard busks with Ukrainians on Christmas Eve in Dublin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine's foreign minister has said that the government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February.

Dmytro Kuleba also said Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war next year.

“Every war ends in a diplomatic way,” he told the Associated Press on Boxing Day. “Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”

Ukraine hopes to hold the summit at the UN with secretary-general Antonio Guterres as mediator, Mr Kuleba added.

“He has proven himself to be an efficient mediator and an efficient negotiator, and most importantly as a man of principle and integrity,” he said. “So would welcome his active participation.”

Asked if Russia would be invited to the summit, the Ukrainian minister said Moscow should first face prosecution for war crimes at an international court.

“They can only be invited to this step in this way,” he said.

A summit towards the end of February would come a year after Russia invaded Ukraine.