Watch a live view of Independence Square in Kyiv on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As the conflict enters its second year, there remains no end in sight, with a UN vote demanding that Russia withdraws its soldiers and global leaders calling for more aid to be sent to Ukrainian troops and more sanctions on Moscow.

Memorials, candle vigils and other remembrances for the tens of thousands of people who have died are planned for today as fighting continues.

Around the world, allies are showing support for Ukraine. The Eiffel tower in Paris was lit up in the Ukrainian flag colours of blue and yellow, while in London people gathered at a vigil holding a banner with the words: "If you stand for freedom, stand for Ukraine".

A US envoy has said that Vladimir Putin will have to face trial for more than 71,000 alleged war crimes since his troops invaded the former Soviet nation on 24 February 2022.

