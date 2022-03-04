Ukraine war in pictures: Destruction and loss as Russian invasion enters ninth deadly day
Ukrainian buildings left in ruins and families torn apart as invasion continues
Scenes of destruction and loss have continued to emerge from Ukraine as Russia’s deadly war entered its ninth day.
Vladimir Putin has shown no sign of letting up as his forces target cities across the country with missiles and bombs. Here are some of the most striking images from the last 24 hours.
On Thursday night the largest nuclear power plant in Europe was hit by Russian shelling.
One of the six reactors at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant burst into flames sparking fears of another disaster akin to the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown.
However, Ukrainian authorities soon announced the fire had been extinguished and radiation levels are normal.
The shelling came as Russian troops first took the port city of Kherson in the south of Ukraine, before advancing into the nearby city of Enerhodar.
The Zaporizhzhia plant’s spokesman confirmed shells fells directly on to the facility with firefighters unable to tend to the flames as they were being shot at.
Residents in the port city of Mariupol in the south of Ukraine are without power and water supplies following relentless shelling by Russian troops.
Meanwhile in the north, the cities of Chernihiv and Kharkiv have been hit by a barrage of rockets and grenades with the the mayor of Kharkiv believing Putin’s forces are “intentionally trying ton eliminate Ukrainian people”.
The war in Ukraine erupted on 24 February and has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced at least 160,000, the UN estimates.
Families escaping Russian troops have trekked miles and waited for hours in the freezing weather to seek refuge in neighbouring countries with over a million Ukrainians having fled to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova, with many having passed through to reach western Europe.
Ukraine’s President Zelensky has asked Putin for one-to-one talks, following a series of talks between the two countries, insisting it is the only way to end the war.
Speaking to journalists in Kyiv, he said: “It’s not that I want to talk to Putin. I need to talk to Putin.
“The world needs to talk to Putin. There is no other way to stop this war.”
Addressing the Russian president himself, Zelenky said: “What do you want from us? Leave our land.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies