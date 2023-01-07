Ukraine war news – live: Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for supporting war
Putin called for a temporary ceasefire to mark Orthodox Christmas
Ukrainians gather for first Christmas service in Kyiv Cathedral ‘in several centuries’
Vladimir Putin has praised the Russian Orthodox Church for its “massive, complex and truly selfless work” in supporting Moscow’s forces fighting his war in Ukraine.
The Russian president was pictured alone at an Orthodox church in the Kremlin for a Christmas service this morning, which Russia’s RIA news agency said was the first time in years he had celebrated in Moscow.
State television showed live footage of Putin inside the gilded Cathedral of the Annunciation as Orthodox priests conducted the midnight service, known as the Divine Liturgy.
Mr Putin’s call for a temporary ceasefire appears to have had little impact, after widespread reports of infantry fighting, as well as artillery fire heard from the frontline. Air raid sirens have also rang out across the country, including the capital Kyiv.
The Russian president called for a 36-hour ceasefire from midday on Friday, after the head of the Russian Orthodox church, which uses the Julian calendar, suggested it to mark Christmas.
Britain’s Ministry of Defence also reported that fighting has continued “on a routine level” in eastern Ukraine.
Recap - has the Russian-called ceasefire held?
President Putin called for both sides to hold a temporary ceasefire from midday on Friday, to allow for Orthodox Christmas services to take place.
The Russian defence ministry maintains its troops were respecting the ceasefire ‘along the entire line of contact’, however reports of artillery shelling and fighting has suggested the temporary truce has had little impact.
Ukraine dismissed the Russian ceasefire as ‘a banal trick’ to allow for their troops to regroup.
Shelling across positions in eastern Ukraine, as well as claims of attacks on civilian targets, have continued through the Christmas period.
In its daily update of the war in Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defense said that “fighting has continued at a routine level”.
Finland preparing ‘12th aid package’ for Ukraine, says defence minister
Finland’s defence minister, Mikko Savola, has announced the Finnish government is organising its ‘12th aid package’ for the Ukrainian war effort.
Details of the contents of the aid package have not been agreed, but the minister remarked that any aid package would not jeopardise Finland’s own defences.
Finland have supported Ukraine through €189.2m in funding for defence purposes, as well as €29m in additional development funds, aimed at improving energy security and education.
The country also joined NATO in July 2022 as a direct response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russian losses in Ukraine at ‘110,740’ says Ukrainian general staff
Ukraine’s general staff has updated its numbers of Russian troops which it believes to have killed since the invasion began.
Russian deaths are up to 110,740, following an additional 490 deaths recorded.
In its daily update, also posted on social media, Ukraine’s general staff also recorded two tanks and three artillery systems destroyed.
Current numbers have not yet been independently verified and data collected by the Russian armed forces differ from that of Ukraine.
However, it is thought the number of recorded deaths in Russian records is far below the real number killed.
Ukraine ‘shelling civilian areas’ during ceasefire - Russian defence ministry
The Russian defence ministry has responded to claims of its own forces breaching its self-declared ceasefire with allegations of Ukrainian forces shelling civilian areas.
Kyiv has not responded to these latest allegations. Ukrainian forces refused to recognise the Russian ceasefire, calling it ‘a banal trick’.
Accounts of artillery fire and fighting have been widely reported through the Christmas ‘ceasefire’, including across positions in Donetsk, Luhansk and in the southern region of Kherson.
Air raid sirens have also been sounding across Ukraine, including in the capital Kyiv.
In its daily briefing, the Russian defence ministry said its troops had only returned artillery fire when fired upon by Ukrainian forces.
Governor for the eastern Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Telegram that two civilians were killed in Bakhmut and the nearby town of Krasna Hora on Friday.
Seven others have been wounded, he added.
US to start training Ukraine forces on Patriot missiles ‘later this month’, says Pentagon
US armed forces will begin training Ukrainian forces on the Patriot missile system later this month, says the US Defense Department.
Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia told CNN that training Ukrainian forces will take ‘several months’.
The Pentagon also told reporters that the US is considering bringing Ukrainians to the US to train on the Patriot missile system, as well as considering training overseas “or a combination of both”.
Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday, “I think clearly we’re at a point in this battle where we’re going to be able to provide that kind of training to enable Ukraine to sustain those kind of systems so that they can focus on defending their country and taking back territory.”
The US has committed to sending armoured vehicles, including 50 tank-killing Bradleys, to Ukraine after long-standing appeals from the Ukrainian president Zelensky.
Orthodox Christmas services take place in Ukraine in first celebration since invasion
Services marking Orthodox Christmas have begun in Ukraine in the first celebrations to take place since Russia’s invasion.
A service performed by Metropolitan Epiphanius of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine took place at the Holy Dormition Cathedral at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.
Other religious services will take place across the country.
The celebrations take place as long-running tensions between Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox churches grew following the Russian invasion in 2022.
Black Sea shipping costs rise by ‘more than a fifth’ since new year
Costs of hiring ships to transport goods and commodities have risen by ‘more than a fifth’, since new year, according to insurance industry sources.
With the new year renewing insurance policies, many reinsurers have revoked financial protection for shipping and transport companies operating in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.
The Black Sea is a vital region for shipping grain, oil and oil products, as well as naval presence, with Russia’s Black Sea fleet based in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea.
Six insurance sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said reinsurers leaving the market had added to ‘unease’ over the risk of ship seizures by Russia and liabilities related to the war in Ukraine.
“The effect of [the exit of reinsurers] is reducing [underwriting] capacity in the market for war risk and will mean people will pay more this year,” said one marine insurance source.
