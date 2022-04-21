Chechen leader claims Mariupol will fall to Russia ‘by lunchtime’

A top ally of president Vladimir Putin has claimed Russian forces will seize the last main stronghold of resistance in the besieged city of Mariupol on Thursday, after Ukraine proposed talks on evacuating troops and civilians there.

Head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov said the city will be under Russian control “before lunchtime or after lunch.”

Mariupol would be the biggest city to be seized by Russia since it invaded Ukraine eight weeks ago in an attack that has taken longer than some military analysts expected, seen over five million people flee abroad and turned cities to rubble.

The southeastern port city of Mariupol has endured the fiercest fighting of the war as besieging Russian forces try to take full control. Its capture would be a big strategic prize and would link territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya (AP)

Its general staff said in an early Thursday update that missile and bomb strikes continued across the country.

A few dozen civilians managed to leave the city on Wednesday in a small bus convoy, according to Reuters witnesses.

A Ukrainian marine commander, Serhiy Volny, said fighters at the steel works may not be able to hold out for much longer. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said an estimated 1,000 civilians are sheltering there.

Ukraine was ready for a “special round of negotiations” with no conditions “to save our guys ... military, civilians, children, the living and the wounded”, negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Kyiv has proposed swapping Russian prisoners of war for safe passage for trapped civilians and soldiers. It is not known if Russia has responded to the offer of special negotiations.

Ukraine also has tried to get Russia to agree on a humanitarian corridor to evacuate the 120,000 people who Mr Zelensky said remain under siege in Mariupol.

This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

However Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the latest effort to open a safe corridor for women, children and the elderly to escape failed because the Russians did not observe a cease-fire. Many previous such agreements have fallen apart because of continued fighting.

Serhiy Taruta, the former governor of the Donetsk region and a Mariupol native, reported the bombing of the hospital, where he said 300 people, including wounded troops and civilians with children, were sheltered.

Serhei Volyna, the commanding officer of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, said in a video from the Azovstal outpost that his troops were outnumbered “10 to one.”

Rescuers work at a damaged residential building in Mariupol (REUTERS)

He added: “This is our appeal to the world. It may be our last. We may have only a few days or hours left. The enemy units are dozens of times larger than ours, they have dominance in the air, in artillery, in ground troops, in equipment and in tanks.”

The UK defense ministry said in an assessment Thursday that Russia likely desires to demonstrate significant successes ahead of its annual 9 May Victory Day celebrations. “This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date,” the assessment read.

