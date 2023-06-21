Watch live as Rishi Sunak opens Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Britain hosts the latest Ukraine Recovery Conference.

The international event, which runs in London on 21 and 22 June, is focused on the recovery and reconstruction of the war-torn nation and will be attended by governments, international organisations and the private sector.

Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will open the session, before a speech from Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s prime minister.

“As we’ve seen in Bakhmut and Mariupol, what Russia cannot take it will seek to destroy. They want to do the same to Ukraine’s economy,” Mr Sunak will say.

“President Zelensky’s government is determined to drive reforms to become more open, more transparent and ready for investment. This is a vibrant, dynamic, creative, European country that refuses to be subdued.”

Other speeches throughout the conference will focus on the scale of recovery, investment in Ukraine’s capital recovery and “building back better” in the energy sector.