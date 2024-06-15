We rescue Ukrainian children from Russia and see the trauma they suffer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

I am often asked about the reasons and mechanisms behind the deportation of Ukrainian children. It is especially difficult to understand for Western audiences. What is deportation? How do Russians take Ukrainian children? And, most importantly, why do they do it?

Since 2014, 20 per cent of Ukrainian children have been living in Russian-occupied territories or have been deported to Russia or occupied territories. Among the children rescued by Save Ukraine are tens of thousands from conflict zones.

We have already returned more than 360 children from Russia and Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine. And our rescue missions continue.

In 2014, nearly a million children found themselves in the occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk. How many of them were deported to Russia is still unknown. Now some of these children are being militarised and used as weapons against their fellow Ukrainians. These children are fighting on the side of Russia.

The return of Ukrainian children will undoubtedly be a crucial aspect of the peace summit in Switzerland. Any meaningful peace agreement must address the humanitarian crisis caused by the abduction and displacement of innocent children during the conflict.

First and foremost, the return of Ukrainian children is a moral imperative. These children have been forcibly separated from their families and communities, enduring unimaginable trauma and uncertainty. Their safe return is essential not only for their well-being but also for the healing and reconciliation of Ukrainian society as a whole.

Moreover, the repatriation of abducted children is a tangible step towards building trust and fostering goodwill between conflicting parties. It demonstrates a commitment to upholding basic human rights and international humanitarian law, laying the groundwork for genuine reconciliation and lasting peace.

Teenagers Serhiy, left, and Denis Berezhnyi, centre right, stand at the Save Ukraine HQ in Kyiv with Mykola Kuleba, right, after being rescued from occupied Crimea in June 2023. Ukrainian flags are draped over their shoulders, as is custom for all children upon their return home ( Save Ukraine )

By prioritising the return of Ukrainian children at the peace summit, world leaders can send a powerful message of solidarity and support to the people of Ukraine. It will serve as a symbol of hope for the countless families still waiting for the return of their loved ones and reaffirm the international community's commitment to justice and compassion.

Ignoring the plight of these children risks perpetuating cycles of violence and resentment, undermining the prospects for long-term peace and reconciliation.

Therefore, as world leaders gather in Switzerland to discuss the future of Ukraine, they must prioritise the return of kidnapped children as a vital component of any comprehensive peace agreement. Only by addressing the human cost of the conflict can we hope to build a future where all Ukrainian children can grow up in safety, security, and peace.

We are grateful to everyone who joins and investigates the terrible crimes of the Russians against Ukrainian children. Work such as that carried out by The Independent contribute to the awareness of the entire international community that in the heart of Europe, in 2024, crimes against humanity are being committed.

Our call to action today is not just a plea for awareness but a demand for international support and accountability. The annihilation of Ukrainian culture and the forced assimilation of our children into Russian society is a deliberate strategy that cannot be ignored. We urge you to support Ukraine and hold those responsible accountable. There must be a mechanism of returning children.

Mykola Kuleba is the founder and CEO of Save Ukraine – the largest network for rescuing children from war in Ukraine