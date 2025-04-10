Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of systematically recruiting people from China to fight its deadly war in Ukraine, deepening the row over Chinese fighters.

Two Chinese citizens were caught among Russia’s ranks in Ukraine’s war-torn Donetsk region, Mr Zelensky announced on Tuesday before claiming that there are more than 150 Chinese fighters currently among Russia’s ranks.

The allegations have prompted a furious response from Beijing, which on Thursday warned Kyiv and its allies not to make “irresponsible remarks” after previously decrying what it described as Mr Zelensky’s “baseless” claims that there were more fighters.

open image in gallery Mr Zelensky said there are more than 155 Chinese fighters in Ukraine ( Zelensky/AFP/Getty )

In a post on social media, Mr Zelensky said on Thursday, referring to the captured men: "It is crystal clear that these are not isolated cases, but rather systematic Russian efforts, in particular on the territory and within the jurisdiction of China, to recruit citizens of that country for the war.”

Alongside a video of an interrogation with one of them, Mr Zelensky added that “everything necessary must be done to ensure that Russia has no such and similar opportunities to prolong and expand the war”.

Beijing has attempted to position itself as a peace-keeper amid efforts to bring the war to an end, despite having declared a “no-limits” partnership with Russia.

"I would like to reiterate that China is not the initiator of the Ukrainian crisis, nor is China a participating party. We are a firm supporter and active promoter of a peaceful settlement of the crisis," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.

"We urge the relevant parties concerned to correctly and soberly understand the role of China and to not release irresponsible remarks,” he added.

open image in gallery Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the capture of Chinese citizens during a press conference alongside Belgian PM Bart de Wever ( REUTERS )

Mr Zelensky had initially said the Ukrainian security services were working to assess whether the Chinese recruits had been receiving instructions from Beijing, adding that Kyiv believes they were recruited by Russia on social media.

But the Kremlin has backed Beijing’s corner, denying any involvement of the Chinese authorities.

"This is not the case,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Mr Zelensky’s claim that China was being drawn into the conflict. “China takes a balanced position. China is our strategic partner, friend (and) comrade. Zelensky is wrong."

Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, said he is "not convinced yet" that the Chinese personnel identified as fighting on behalf of Russia against Ukraine are more than mercenaries or volunteers.

"There's an axiom in the military, the first report is always wrong," Kellogg said during an appearance on Wednesday at Georgetown University.

"And this is one of those, let's sit back and see how this plays out, because it could be volunteers," he said.

open image in gallery Mr Kellogg said he is not convinced the Chinese fighters are anything more than mercenaries or volunteers ( Getty Images )

Mr Kellogg noted that Ukraine also has volunteers from other countries, including the United States, fighting on its behalf. He added that the early reports of Chinese personnel are not on par with North Korea's deployment of thousands of troops to the frontlines.

The developments came as 30 countries convened in Brussels in a meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing, looking to press ahead with plans to deploy troops in Ukraine in the event of any future peace agreement.

The meeting at Nato headquarters in Brussels — the first between defense ministers representing the so-called coalition of the willing — comes after a visit to Kyiv last week by senior British and French military officers. It's expected to work on fleshing out an agreement reached at an earlier meeting between leaders.

British defense minister John Healey, who opened the meeting said, "We must put more pressure on President Putin to end his war."