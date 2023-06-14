Jump to content

Watch live: ICRC gives update on Ukraine dam collapse and prisoners of war

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 14 June 2023 09:16
Comments

Watch live as the International Committee of the Red Cross holds a briefing on the Ukraine dam situation and the organisation's visits to prisoners of war.

The Nova Kakhova dam, which was under Russian control, was breached on the morning of 6 June, with water surging through it and causing extensive flooding in Kherson - prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.

Damage to the area can be seen from space, with huge areas of land submerged in water.

As of Tuesday, 13 June, the death toll from flooding in two Russian-controlled towns in southern Ukraine has risen to 17 in the wake of the dam's collapse, a Russian-installed official in Kherson said.

It is not clear how the dam was breached.

Ukrainian forces have accused Russia of deliberately destroying the dam; Russia says the destruction was an act of "sabotage" by Ukraine to deprive the annexed Crimean peninsula of water.

