Drones, missiles and air defence: Ukraine’s fight is increasingly in the skies

As the frontline of the war in Ukraine is mired in bloody stalemate, breaking the enemy’s morale via repeated aerial assault is becoming increasingly important.

Recent days have seen an intensification of strikes using missiles and explosive “suicide” drones. On New Year's Day, Ukraine said 90 drones had been launched by Russia, calling it a record dueing Moscow’s invasion.

The explosions from swarms of Russian drones and scores of missiles and Ukrainian anti-aircraft defences heralded 2024 across Ukraine. Authorities said attacks continued for 11 hours until into Monday morning. Major population centres struck included Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv Dnipro and Odesa and Lviv. A high-rise caught fire in Odesa with at least one person confirmed dead.