Liveupdated1671422381

Ukraine news – live: Loud blasts rock Kyiv as ‘nine Iranian drones’ shot down

Air raid alert in Ukrainian capital region continues, officials say

Arpan Rai
Monday 19 December 2022 03:59
Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine war would not continue if Vladimir Putin died

Kyiv has been rocked by several loud blasts early this morning amid an Iranian drone attack from Russian forces who appear to have replenished their stock of the aerial weapons.

Ukrainian forces have shot down at least nine drones so far this morning in Kyiv’s airspace, the capital region’s military administration said.

Air raid alerts continued to blare in the early hours, warning people to take shelter, as Russia resumed its tactic of using drones – which are much cheaper than missiles but also typically less effective – to bombard the neighbouring country.

"The enemy is attacking the capital with ‘Shahed’ barrage ammunition. Air defence is at work," the Kyiv administration said on Telegram.

This comes as Russia visibly gears up to escalate the conflict, by committing more troops to a regional formation being assembled to conduct battalion tactical exercises in Belarus since October.

At least 9,000 Russian troops were reported to be entering the so-called “regional training” drills for protecting its borders in October.

1671420907

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Monday, 19 December.

Arpan Rai19 December 2022 03:35

