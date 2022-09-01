The Russian military has been hit by a severe crisis of manpower in Ukraine and may start sending short-term contract service members and even convicted criminals to the front line, an official in Washington said citing US intelligence.
"The Russian military is suffering from severe manpower shortages in Ukraine," the US official said.
Russia’s defence ministry could start recruiting convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine in exchange for pardons and financial compensation, the official said citing credible reporting.
As its war on Ukraine bleeds into its seventh month, Russia is looking to boost the size of its armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million.
Meanwhile, United Nations officials who reached Ukraine yesterday are set to visit the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — a critical site in a region that has faced constant shelling from the troops of both sides.
"It’s a mission that seeks to prevent a nuclear accident," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Dr Rafael Gross said.
UN nuclear squad says mission aimed at preventing disaster
The UN officials presently in Ukraine are expected to visit the Russian-held nuclear power plant on a mission to inspect the site today.
Dr Rafael Grossi, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that even though he and his team have been given only one day to inspect the site by Russian officials controlling the nuclear power plant, the watchdog was preparing for longer.
“If we are able to establish a permanent presence, or a continued presence, then it’s going to be prolonged. But this first segment is going to take a few days,” Mr Grossi said in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.
“It’s a mission that seeks to prevent a nuclear accident,” he added.
The continuous shelling from Ukraine and Russia on Europe’s largest power plant has sparked fears of a disaster.
Officials reported fighting near the power station and further afield on Wednesday, with both Ukraine and Russia claiming battlefield successes.
Good morning! Welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war for Thursday, 1 September.
