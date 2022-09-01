✕ Close Tucker Carlson insists Putin and Russia are winning war in Ukraine

The Russian military has been hit by a severe crisis of manpower in Ukraine and may start sending short-term contract service members and even convicted criminals to the front line, an official in Washington said citing US intelligence.

"The Russian military is suffering from severe manpower shortages in Ukraine," the US official said.

Russia’s defence ministry could start recruiting convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine in exchange for pardons and financial compensation, the official said citing credible reporting.

As its war on Ukraine bleeds into its seventh month, Russia is looking to boost the size of its armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million.

Meanwhile, United Nations officials who reached Ukraine yesterday are set to visit the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — a critical site in a region that has faced constant shelling from the troops of both sides.

"It’s a mission that seeks to prevent a nuclear accident," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Dr Rafael Gross said.