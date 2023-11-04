Ukraine is preparing to launch a major winter drone offensive against Russia when harsh conditions hamper ground attacks, a senior general has said.

Crimea and border areas within Russia will face new aerial bombardment, with Kyiv setting its sights on Vladimir Putin’s military bases and infrastructure, Brigadier General Serhiy Baranov, the chief of the military unit overseeing drone operations, told The Independent.

He said Kyiv wants to build on “significant successes” in the past few weeks of the invasion, which has seen some of Moscow’s critical military assets and naval sites targeted by Ukraine’s one-way drones (OWA).