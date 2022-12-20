Russia Ukraine news - live: Zelensky visits frontline as Putin says fighting ‘extremely difficult’
Zelensky met with troops and handed out awards as the war continues on
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an unannounced visit to the besieged city of Bakhmut, meeting with troops and handing out awards.
Bakhmut has faced months of bombardment and has suffered a lot of damage as a key target for Russia in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. So far Ukrainian forces have held back Russia’s advance.
It comes as the Vladimir Putin, has admitted the situation in four areas of Ukraine that Moscow has sought to annex was proving tough. "The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult," the Russian president said in a video address to security workers.
Elsewhere, new footage shows Putin likely trying to “deflect responsibility” for failures in the war in Ukraine.
The UK Ministry of Defence shared how Putin was filmed on 16 December “meeting with a number of senior military officers including Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov”.
It added how the “choreographed” meeting was likely intended to “demonstrate collective responsibility for the special military operation” and “deflect Putin’s responsibility for military failure, high fatality rates and increasing public disatisfaction from mobilisation”.
On the war front lines, a Russian artillery offensive struck 25 towns and villages around Bakhmut, along with Avdiivka and another northeastern town, Kupiansk.
Blast from gas exporting pipeline between Russia and Ukraine
A blast was heard from the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod gas exporting pipeline which runs from Russia to Ukraine.
Reuters has reported on the incident, citing the RBC news outlet, a regional emergency ministry in the Chuvash Republic in Russia.
It’s where the accident happened, near the Volga city of Kazan.
RBC said it got a call about a fire at the gas pipeline, although the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod was not named at the time.
Early information suggests no-one has been injured in the blast.
Ukrainian government introduces new resolution to prioritise agricultural facilities amid energy issues
The Ukrainian government is asking the agriculture industry to identify critical facilities that need to be prioritised to receive energy supplies amid continued power outages in the country.
A new government resolution identifies companies in the “food processing industry and agriculture complex, (and in the) operation of irrigation systems and canals” as needing priority energy supplies.
Russia has been targeting energy infrastructure across Ukraine since October and there have been a number of missile attacks leading to blackouts.
The comments came after Kyiv renewed calls for more weapons after Russian drones hit energy targets across Ukraine last week and as fears grow that Russia is preparing for a fresh invasion from the north.
US Congressional leaders unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package early today that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billon to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
The bill includes about $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in defense funding.
Lawmakers are working to stuff in as many priorities as they can into what is likely to be the last major bill of the current Congress.
They are racing to complete passage of the bill before a midnight Friday deadline or face the prospect of a partial government shutdown going into the Christmas holiday. Lawmakers leading the negotiations released the details of the bill shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The United States and its allies clashed with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine — and the U.S. accused the U.N. secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation.
At a contentious Security Council meeting Monday on the resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers, the United States and Iran also accused each other of responsibility for stalled negotiations on the Biden administration rejoining the agreement that former President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018.
Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani insisted Iran’s negotiating team exercised “maximum flexibility” in trying to reach agreement and even introduced an “innovative solution to the remaining issues to break the impasse.” But he claimed the “unrealistic and rigid approach” of the United States led to the current stalled talks on the 2015 agreement, known as the JCPOA.
Soldiers wearing festive costumes give gifts to children on Ukraine's frontline
A new video shows soldiers giving gifts to children for Christmas on Ukraine’s frontline.
Ukraine accelerating ‘de-Russification’ efforts
On the streets of Kyiv, Fyodor Dostoevsky is on the way out. Andy Warhol is on the way in.
Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of Soviet and Russian influence from its public spaces by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor its own artists, poets, soldiers, independence leaders and others — including heroes of this year’s war.
Following Moscow’s invasion on Feb. 24 that has killed or injured untold numbers of civilians and soldiers and pummeled buildings and infrastructure, Ukraine’s leaders have shifted a campaign that once focused on dismantling its Communist past into one of “de-Russification.”
Ukrainian officials have said this morning that five people have been killed in the eastern Donetsk and southern Kherson regions, with eight wounded, and that 21 missiles had knocked out power in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. Those numbers come in the wake of an attack by Russia on Monday using "kamikaze" drones, which were motly aimed around teh capital Kyiv. The unmanned aircraft fly towards their target, then plummet and detonate on impact.
Ordinary citizens ‘secret weapon' in fight against Putin
The pain inflicted by his torturers was so severe that Volodymyr Zhemchugov tried to bite through the drip keeping him alive in order to blow bubbles of air into his veins and kill himself.
The Soviet-era soldier turned Ukrainian partisan was being held in a prison hospital by Russian-backed proxies. It was 2015 in the eastern city of Luhansk.
Vladimir Putin had recently illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula, war was raging between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists in Donbas.
And in the middle of this, 52-year-old Zhemchugov had been captured after accidentally crawling over a mine while trying to sabotage a power line to a Russian-backed camp. Both his hands had been blown off and he had been blinded.
Despite the pain, the darkness, and the horrific conditions, the veteran partisan fighter refused to comply. He survived long enough to be released in a prisoner swap and, seven years later, after Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Zhemchugov is finally getting his revenge.
“As a citizen of occupied territory I had all the contacts of people there, and so I started to build a network of saboteurs when Putin invaded Ukraine,” Zhemchugov, a Russian speaker, tells The Independent from Kyiv where he is now based.
