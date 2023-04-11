US seeks to reassure allies over Pentagon leaks about Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukraine has said the US has made clear its "ironclad" support for the country's fight against Russia's invasion – in the wake of a damaging leak of documents from the Pentagon.

Washington has been attempting to limit the diplomatic fallout from the incident, with the documents appearing to highlight information about Ukraine's military capability as intelligence around Washington allies including South Korea and Israel.

The US Justice Department and security agencies are investigating the release of the documents to assess the damage to national security, with analysts saying the documents appear to have initially been shared on the video game chat platform Discord in an effort to win an argument about the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said that the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, assured him in a phone call that Washington still backed Kyiv's effort to win the war with Russia and rejected attempts to cast doubt on its military capacity.

"During our call today, [Blinken] reaffirmed the ironclad U.S. support and vehemently rejected any attempts to cast doubt on Ukraine's capacity to win on the battlefield," he tweeted. "The US remains Ukraine's trustworthy partner, focused on advancing our victory and securing a just peace."

The US secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, also held phone talks with his South Korean counterpart, according to the the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol. One of the documents in the leak appears to give details of internal discussions among South Korean officials about US pressure on Seoul to help supply weapons to Ukraine, suggesting the US could have been spying on one of its most important allies – inviting condemnation from South Korean legislators. However, The Mr Yoon's office said in a statement that suspicions his office in Seoul was monitored are "utterly false" and that any attempts to shake its alliance with the US is an act "compromising national interest". The statement added that on the call with Mr Austin, both sides agreed that that much of the document on South Korea has been fabricated, without elaborating on which part of the document was untrue.

Perhaps aware that Moscow could use the leak to sow discontent among Ukraine's allies, there appeared to be a concerted effort to downplay the importance of the documents. A statement from the UK's Britain's Ministry of Defence said that there was "a serious level of inaccuracy" in the leak.

"The widely reported leak of alleged classified U.S. information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said in a statement published on Twitter. "Readers should be cautious about taking at face value allegations that have the potential to spread disinformation." US officials had previously said some documents circulating online giving battlefield casualty estimates from Ukraine appeared to have been altered to understate Russian losses. Spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, declined to comment on the leak, but said: "There is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease."

One of the latest leaks claims Egypt was planning to covertly supply Russia with rockets and other munitions, although the US was said to believe the plan had never been carried out, according to The Washington Post, who reported they had seen the document. A spokesperson for Egypt’s foreign ministry, Ahmed Abu Zeid, told the Post: “Egypt’s position from the beginning is based on non-involvement in this crisis and committing to maintain equal distance with both sides, while affirming Egypt’s support to the UN charter and international law.” An unnamed Egyptian official, quoted in state media, called the report "informational absurdity" and said that Egypt follows a "balanced policy" with all international parties.

As for Kyiv, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky – Mykhailo Podolyak – said Ukraine needs more long-range weapons and “less contemplation on leaks”.

On the ground, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed in a video posted on Tuesday that his forces now control more than 80 per cent of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the capture of which Moscow believes will be a stepping stone to other larger cities in the area. Bakhmut is in the Donbas, containing the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, control of which is one of Moscow's war aims.

Bakhmut has been the scene of some of the most intense fighting of the invasion. In a video published by a Russian military blogger on the Telegram messaging app, Prigozhin is seen showing on a map of the area how his forces are continuing their encirclement of the now devastated city, which before Russia's invasion had been home to around 70,000 people.

"In Bakhmut, the larger part, more than 80% is now under our control, including the whole administrative centre, factories, warehouses, the administration of the city," Mr Prigozhin said.

The claim was immediately denied by Kyiv. Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Ukrainian armed forces told CNN: "I’ve just been in touch with the commander of one of the brigades that are defending the city. I can confidently state that the Ukrainian defence forces control a much larger percentage of the territory of Bakhmut."

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report