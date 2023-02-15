Watch live as UN launch 2023 plan to help Ukraine refugees

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the United Nations launch the 2023 Ukraine Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and the 2023 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for neighbouring countries.

Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general for the coordination of humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, and Filippo Grandi, UN high commissioner for refugees, are briefing media in Geneva.

The plan launches one year after the war in Ukraine began, tearing apart the nation and causing a humanitarian crisis.

Over the past 12 months, the conflict has recorded devastating casualties and forced the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.

More than 157,000 people have fled from the war-torn nation and come to Britain since the beginning of Vladamir Putin’s invasion.

Meanwhile, Mr Grandi, who recently made a trip to Ukraine, accused Moscow of violating “fundamental” child protection principles by giving Russian passports to unaccompanied child refugees.

He also suggested Russia had then been putting these children up for adoption by Russian families.