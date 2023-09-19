For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Ukraine responds to Russia’s objections against the jurisdiction of the World Court in a genocide case brought by the nation, which claims Moscow falsely applied genocide law to justify its 2022 invasion.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, is holding public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by the Russian Federation in the case from 18 to 27 September.

Ukraine brought the issue to the UN’s highest court just days after the Russian invasion on 24 February last year, arguing Moscow is abusing international law by saying the invasion was justified to prevent an alleged genocide in eastern Ukraine.

Russia wants the case to be thrown out and objects to the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice.

The hearings will not delve into the merits of the case and are instead focused on legal arguments about jurisdiction.

Ukraine has already cleared one hurdle as the court decided in its favour in a preliminary decision in the case in March last year.

Based on that, the court ordered Russia to cease military actions in Ukraine immediately.