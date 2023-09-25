Watch live as World Court hears Russia’s final objections to Ukraine genocide case

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the World Court hears Russia’s final objections to a genocide case brought by Ukraine which claims Moscow falsely applied genocide law to justify its invasion.

Russia will give its final objections against the jurisdiction of the court on Monday 25 September.

Ukraine brought the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest UN court for disputes between states, days after Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale war on 24 February 2022.

More than two dozen European states, as well as Australia and Canada, have asked the World Court to determine that it has jurisdiction in the case.

Last week, Germany told judges the countries “strongly believe” the court has jurisdiction.

Kyiv argues that Russia is abusing the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, adopted in the aftermath of the Second World War, by saying the invasion was justified to stop an alleged genocide in eastern Ukraine.