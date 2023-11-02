Jump to content

Trump’s shadow looms large over Congress battle that could define Ukraine war

The timing could not be worse. Just as Ukraine is battling to repel one of the fiercest Russian onslaughts since the war began, so fears emerge that US support to Kyiv could be severely undermined by Republicans loyal to the former president, says Askold Krushelnycky

Thursday 02 November 2023 15:56
<p>A police officer convinces a resident to evacuate his home amid intense fighting in Avdiivka, Ukraine</p>

A police officer convinces a resident to evacuate his home amid intense fighting in Avdiivka, Ukraine

(Getty Images)

Ukraine is seeing some of the fiercest fighting since Moscow’s full-blown invasion began, with Russia going all-out to smash through several Ukrainian frontline positions despite sustaining enormous casualties.

Ukraine’s soldiers, also taking numerous casualties, have so far prevented any significant Russian breakthroughs.

The Ukrainian military’s commander-in-chief, General Valery Zaluzhny, has said the conflict has reached a stalemate which he compared to the bloody parity that obtained on the trenches of the Western Front during the First World War.

