A Ukrainian colonel says Joe Biden’s decision to partially lift restrictions on using American-supplied weapons inside Russia has already yielded dramatic results in helping halt an advance by Vladimir Putin’s forces around the northeastern region of Kharkiv – and has made Moscow’s troops think twice about a widespread assault on the neighbouring area of Sumy.

The colonel, who has close contact with the general staff of Ukraine‘s army, says that Kyiv’s newfound ability to strike around 25 miles (40km) across the border into Russia using US weapons had underpinned an effort to stop soldiers in their tracks in the border town of Vovchansk.

A large part of the town, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting of Russia’s cross-border attack, had been taken by Russian troops before Ukrainian forces managed to slow down and then halt their advance, the colonel said.