On the ground

Ukraine troops say firing US weapons into Russia is working and could ‘turn Russian lives into a nightmare’

A decision by Joe Biden to allow the use of weapons across parts of the border has had a ‘large psychological effect’ a colonel tells Askold Krushelnycky, who hears how Kyiv's forces are holding Putin's troops back around the region of Kharkiv

Wednesday 12 June 2024 06:00
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region (Getty)

A Ukrainian colonel says Joe Biden’s decision to partially lift restrictions on using American-supplied weapons inside Russia has already yielded dramatic results in helping halt an advance by Vladimir Putin’s forces around the northeastern region of Kharkiv – and has made Moscow’s troops think twice about a widespread assault on the neighbouring area of Sumy.

The colonel, who has close contact with the general staff of Ukraine‘s army, says that Kyiv’s newfound ability to strike around 25 miles (40km) across the border into Russia using US weapons had underpinned an effort to stop soldiers in their tracks in the border town of Vovchansk.

A large part of the town, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting of Russia’s cross-border attack, had been taken by Russian troops before Ukrainian forces managed to slow down and then halt their advance, the colonel said.

