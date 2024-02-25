Watch live: Zelensky and Ukrainian officials give statements as conflict enters third year
Watch live as Ukraine’s military and political leaders meet in Kyiv for discussions on the state of war, political and military strategy after the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, Commander-In-Chief Oleksandr Syrskiy and defence minister Rustem Umerov are among those who have gathered in the capital on Sunday 25 February.
Across the UK, hundreds of people marched through central London yesterday in support of Ukraine to mark the second anniversary.
Demonstrations also took place in Dublin, Ireland and Edinburgh, Scotland.
King Charles III also praised the “determination and strength” of the Ukrainian people in a message released by Buckingham Palace.
Charles said he was “greatly encouraged” by the UK’s efforts to support Ukraine and commended their “true valour”.
“The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire, as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives and livelihoods enters a third, tragic, year,” he said.
“Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely.”
