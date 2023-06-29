Watch live as Zelensky receives award from British think tank Chatham House

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky receives an award from British think tank Chatham House on Thursday 29 June.

The president of Ukraine has been awarded a prestigious prize for his leadership and contribution to international relations.

Chatham House has hailed Mr Zelensky’s transformation from actor-turned-novice politician to wartime leader as “nothing short of extraordinary”.

“The former actor has unified his nation in defiance of a formidable foe,” the think-tank said in a statement.

“He has also created a new form of modern diplomacy and leadership through his use of social media and direct communication with world leaders, marshalling a wide-ranging coalition in support of Ukraine at the United Nations and beyond.”

Chatham House director Bronwen Maddox added: “President Zelensky has united his nation in resistance and counter-offensive, and demonstrated a mastery of international diplomacy.”

Mr Zelensky is expected to make a short virtual address to Chatham House’s annual conference on Thursday, with a special representative collecting the award on his behalf.