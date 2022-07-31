Ukraine harvest yield could be halved this year due to Russian invasion, Zelensky says
Fears millions around the world could go hungry due to war
Ukraine's harvest could be up to 50 per cent smaller than usual this year because of Russia's war, president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.
In a statement published on Sunday morning, Mr Zelenksy said that despite the depleted harvest Ukraine's "main goal" was to prevent a global food crisis.
He added that authorities would find alternative ways to export grain amid fears that millions could go hungry because the world relies on Ukraine for food.
Earlier this month, Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement with the United Nations and Turkey on reopening Black Sea routes for grain exports that Moscow had blocked.
It is feared, however, that the Kremlin could renege on its promises and use grain as a weapon of war as the fighting intensifies in the south and east of Ukraine.
Russian forces have targeted ports, grain depots, livestock and crops during the conflict.
Just hours after the two countries signed the grain deal on 22 July, Russian forces fired precision missiles into the port of Odesa as grain was being prepared for export.
Mr Zelenky's warning came as fighting intensified in the south of Ukraine.
Authorities said the city of Mykolaiv, about 100km northwest of Kherson near the Black Sea, suffered a "massive" Russian bombardment overnight.
Oleksiy Vadatursky, one of the country's richest men and his wife, Raisa, were killed, the city's governor said.
Mr Vadatursky, 74, owned Nibulon, a major agricultural firm that specialises in the production and export of grains wheat, barley and corn.
A hotel, sports complex, two schools a service station and some homes were destroyed during shelling the mayor described as the "strongest of all time".
