Watch live: Zelensky holds press conference in Bern with Swiss president Viola Amherd

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to hold a press conference with the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, during a visit to Bern.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Switzerland, where he will meet with the country’s leaders and participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos, on Monday 15 January.

“In Bern, I will meet with heads of both chambers of parliament, party and fraction leaders, and President Viola Amherd, Mr Zelensky wrote on social media website X.

“I will express gratitude to Switzerland for its consistent support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. I believe that Switzerland’s participation in the Peace Formula, as well as its relevant experience, can help bring our vision of just peace closer.

“I will also discuss the return of Ukrainian children stolen by Russia, sanctions, ways to use frozen Russian assets, humanitarian mine clearing, financial assistance, and recovery.”

Mr Zelensky added that he will “hold important bilateral meetings with EU and Nato representatives” in Davos, in an effort “to strengthen Ukraine’s defence and economic resilience”.