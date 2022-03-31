Ukraine is now at a “difficult turning point”, President Volodmyr Zelensky has said as he appealed for help from western allies after Russia continued to shell Kyiv and northern Chernihiv despite a pledge to scale back military operations in the cities.

"If we really are fighting for freedom and in defence of democracy together, then we have a right to demand help in this difficult turning point,” Mr Zelensky said in a direct appeal to the US during his nightly video address as Russia’s invasion entered a sixth week.

He called for more support in the form of tanks, aircraft and artillery systems, and told Ukramnians and the rest of the world that “freedom should be armed no worse than tyranny".

Later, Mr Zelensky addressed Australians MPs via video-link to their parliament in Canberra, warning that other nations would be emboldened to declare war on their neighbours if Vladimir Putin was not stopped.

The comments come amid rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific region where China is accused of militarising artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea and North Korea recently initiated a further round of missile testing.

“Whatever is happening in our region ... has become a real threat to your country and your people as well,” he said.

“But the most terrible thing: if we don’t stop Russia now, if we don’t hold Russia accountable, some other countries of the world who are looking forward to similar war against their neighbours will decide that such things are possible for them as well.”

A Ukrainian soldier patrols next to a burned vehicle in the village of Lukianivka near Kyiv on Wednesday (AFP via Getty Images)

Russian bombardment of areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv has intensified despite the announcement by the Kremlin earlier this week, following peace talks in Turkey, that the military offensive in those areas would be “drastically” scaled back to facilitate further dialogue.

Russia has said it is now focusing on “liberating” the eastern Donbas region while in the south of the country, Moscow claims it is committed to a local cease-fire along the route from Mariupol to the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia.

On the diplomatic front, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly said he would be willing to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, but that any talks between them would need to be substantive.

Despite the continued attacks, and warnings from Mr Zelesnky that the Russia government cannot be trusted, talks were set to resume Friday by video, according to the head of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamia.

Aerial view taken near Kyiv on 30 March shows a destroyed Russian tank in the village of Lukianivka (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Zelensky described the negotiations with Russia as “words without specifics” but said they would continue for now.

Speaking early on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian president, who has prioritised a diplomatic solution to the war, accused Russia of “blackmailing other countries with their nuclear missiles".

This map shows the extent of Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

Commenting on the supposed withdrawal of Russian forces from Kyiv and Chernihiv, Mr Zelensky added: "We know that this is not a withdrawal but the consequences of being driven out. But we also are seeing that Russia is now concentrating its forces for new strikes on Donbas and we are preparing for this."

He also said he had recalled Ukraine's ambassadors to Georgia and Morocco, suggesting they had not done enough to persuade those countries to support Ukraine and punish Russia for the invasion.

"With all due respect, if there won't be weapons, won't be sanctions, won't be restrictions for Russian business, then please look for other work," Mr Zelensky said.

"I am waiting for concrete results in the coming days from the work of our representatives in Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa."