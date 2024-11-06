‘Our survival depends on American aid’ Ukrainians react to election of Donald Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Ukrainian leaders have spoken of their desperation to get Donald Trump to continue to send aid to fight Russia as Vladimir Putin’s forces step up their advance.

There are widespread fears the President-elect will pull out of Ukraine following his criticism of the level of US aid going to the wartorn country.

Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, told Ukrinform: “The election result was quite expected. America is a democratic country and such political changes are a normal phenomenon.”

The chairman of the parliamentary committee stressed that it is critical “the issue of aid to Ukraine unites Republicans and Democrats” and that they can maintain bipartisan support.

Oleksandr Merezhko, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Inter-parliamentary cooperation. ( (Oireachtas/PA) )

He added: “Now begins a rather difficult period of establishing constructive relations with the team of the new US President. This is extremely important, as our survival depends on continued American aid.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election, saying: “I appreciate president Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together.

“We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership.

“We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States. We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha replied on X: “President Zelensky and President Trump have a long-standing, constructive, and result-oriented dialogue.

“We will work together to strengthen the Ukraine-US strategic partnership and bring a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace closer. We rely on America’s decisive leadership.”

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a statement on Telegram that the situation on the front line “remains difficult” and that certain areas “require constant renewal of resources of Ukrainian units.”

Meanwhile, the Russian President is not planning to call Trump to congratulate him on his election victory, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

“I am not aware of the president’s plans to congratulate Trump on the election,” Peskov said.

“Let’s not forget that we are talking about an unfriendly country that is both directly and indirectly involved in the war against our state.”

In the UK, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey called on Keir Starmer to hold a “Save Ukraine” summit of European leaders in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory.

Trump has previously said Ukraine should have come to a deal with Vladimir Putin before his forces invaded, bogging the region in a bloody, drawn-out conflict.

“This should’ve been settled before it started. It would’ve been so easy. If we had a president with half a brain, it would’ve been easy to settle,” he said during an interview with podcaster Patrick Bet-David last month.

Under Joe Biden, the US provided tens of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, in the form of both weapons and budget assistance.

According to CNN, before Trump takes office Biden’s administration plans to send as much support as possible to Kyiv.

North Korean troops have been spotted on the frontline ( KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image )

It all comes as North Korean troops clashed for the first time with Ukrainian forces who are occupying a large chunk of Russia’s Kursk region, according to the New York Times.

The engagement was limited, a Ukrainian official said, and likely meant to probe the Ukrainian lines for weaknesses.