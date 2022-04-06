Lone Ukrainian tank filmed taking on Russian armoured convoy

Incredible drone footage shows the moment a lone Ukrainian tank ambushes several Russian armoured vehicles less than 50 miles from Kyiv.

The T-64 tank is seen manoeuvring into position between buildings and firing on the Russian vehicles.

It manages to set one of the Russian vehicles a light, which quickly prompted return fire from Vladimir Putin’s troops.

The video footage was filmed on a drone and posted by a Ukrainian volunteer unit on the social media platform Telegram.

The fight took place on a road in Nova Basan, west of Ukraine’s capital.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a destroyed Russian army tank not far from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on 3 April (AFP via Getty Images)

Russian forces have reportedly now “abandoned the attack on Kyiv” and “largely completed their withdrawal” from around the capital, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The Ukrainian army has been able to retake a number of towns around Kyiv in recent days, and images of dead civilians left in the wake of the Russian withdrawal have since shocked the world.

Evidence of killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha has sparked fury, with UK prime minister Boris Johnson saying the atrocities don’t “look far short of genocide”.

A White House official said on Wednesday that the attacks on civilians in Bucha “appear to be premediated”. They referred to imagery of people with their hands “tied behind their backs and evidence of being shot in the head”.

