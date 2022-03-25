Ukraine fears around 300 people were killed in the Mariupol theatre bombing earlier this month.

Russian forces dropped a bomb on the theatre where more than 1,000 civilians – including women and children – were said to be sheltering in the besieged city on March 16, local officials said.

It has taken several days for details on the suspected death toll to emerge.

But this morning the city council posted on Telegram: “Unfortunately, we start this day with bad news.

“From eyewitnesses, information appeared that about 300 people died in the drama theatre of Mariupol as a result of a bombardment by a Russian aircraft.”

It comes as the deadly war entered its second month today.

Mariupol has been under continual bombardment from Russian artillery for over two weeks and has become a grim symbol of Ukraine’s suffering in the war which has now lasted more than a month.

Rescue efforts had been hindered by the complete breakdown of social services in the city and fears of future Russian attacks, Serhiy Taruta – former head of the Donetsk region - previously said in an interview on Ukrainian TV.

“People are doing everything themselves. My friends went to help, but due to constant shelling it was not safe. People are clearing away the rubble themselves,” he said.

“There is no rescue operation, because the services that are supposed to rescue people, to treat them, to bury them, these services no longer exist.”

People at a peace rally in Prague light candles for those killed in the Mariupol theatre (EPA)

