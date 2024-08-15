Support truly

A US-Russian ballerina has jailed for 12 years in Russia after donating the equivalent of £40 to a charity supporting Ukraine.

Ksenia Khavana, whom Russian authorities identify by her maiden name of Karelina, was arrested in Yekaterinburg in February after returning to Russia to visit her family. She pleaded guilty in her closed trial last week, news reports said.

Ms Khavana reportedly obtained US citizenship after marrying an American and moving to Los Angeles, where she reportedly worked at a spa.

Russia’s FSB security service claimed she “proactively collected money in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organisations, which was subsequently used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons, and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.”

She was accused of transferring the amount of $51.80 from her American bank account to the account of Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based charity, on the day that Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The charity previously said it was “appalled” by her arrest. Its website says it supports a range of humanitarian projects including the supply of first aid kits, wood stoves, generators, radios and vehicles to frontline Ukrainian medics.

It also helps Ukrainian children and vulnerable communities affected by the war, including by providing food, shelter, psychological support and clean water.

More follows on this breaking news story...