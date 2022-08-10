Man charged with raping US tourist in public toilet in central Paris
The incident took place close to Notre Dame Cathedral
A 23-year-old man has been charged with raping an American tourist in a public toilet in the centre of Paris last weekend.
The incident took place on the busy and well-lit right bank of the River Seine, close to Notre Dame Cathedral, in the early hours of Sunday morning, French prosecutors said.
The woman, 27, was using facilities near the Louis-Philippe bridge when the suspect reportedly attacked her.
Her partner had been waiting nearby but headed towards the toilet when she did not reappear.
He heard crying from the cubicle and discovered his partner was being assaulted, according to the Le Parisien paper.
The police arrested the attacker, who bystanders had managed to trap in the toilet after the woman escaped.
The 27-year-old American received treatment in a hospital in east Paris, before giving evidence to French police. She then flew back to the US with her partner.
The 23-year-old suspect, who denies any wrongdoing, remains in custody.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies