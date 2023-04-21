Watch live: Lloyd Austin hosts international Ukraine defence meeting at Ramstein Air Base
Watch live as US defense secretary Lloyd Austin meets with internationan defense chiefs in Germany to discuss supporting Ukraine.
The discussions come as Nato allies agreed that Ukraine will become a member of the intergovernmental military alliance.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that after Russia's invasion ends, Ukraine must be equipped with "the deterrence to prevent new attacks".
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has been urging allies to provide more weapons to ensure peace will return to Ukraine and Europe as a whole.
"The aggressor must be defeated. And this is our joint responsibility with our partners: to gain more time for peace, that is, to be as active as possible now in supplying arms and ammunition to accelerate our joint victory," the Ukrainian leader said.
