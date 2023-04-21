For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as US defense secretary Lloyd Austin meets with internationan defense chiefs in Germany to discuss supporting Ukraine.

The discussions come as Nato allies agreed that Ukraine will become a member of the intergovernmental military alliance.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that after Russia's invasion ends, Ukraine must be equipped with "the deterrence to prevent new attacks".

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has been urging allies to provide more weapons to ensure peace will return to Ukraine and Europe as a whole.

"The aggressor must be defeated. And this is our joint responsibility with our partners: to gain more time for peace, that is, to be as active as possible now in supplying arms and ammunition to accelerate our joint victory," the Ukrainian leader said.

