Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Lloyd Austin hosts international Ukraine defence meeting at Ramstein Air Base

Holly Patrick
Friday 21 April 2023 08:52
Comments

Watch live as US defense secretary Lloyd Austin meets with internationan defense chiefs in Germany to discuss supporting Ukraine.

The discussions come as Nato allies agreed that Ukraine will become a member of the intergovernmental military alliance.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that after Russia's invasion ends, Ukraine must be equipped with "the deterrence to prevent new attacks".

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has been urging allies to provide more weapons to ensure peace will return to Ukraine and Europe as a whole.

"The aggressor must be defeated. And this is our joint responsibility with our partners: to gain more time for peace, that is, to be as active as possible now in supplying arms and ammunition to accelerate our joint victory," the Ukrainian leader said.

Recommended

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in