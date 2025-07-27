Police in Spain arrest schoolboy for making AI nude images of classmates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spanish police said on Sunday they were investigating a 17-year-old on suspicion of using artificial intelligence to deepfake nude images of female classmates for sale.

Sixteen young women at an educational institute in Valencia, in southeastern Spain, complained about the AI-generated images of them which were circulating on social media and online.

In December, a teenage girl complained to police that AI-generated video and faked photos resembling her "completely naked" were posted on a social media account started under her name.

“Photos of various people, all of them minors, appeared on this account. All these photos had been modified from the originals, which had been manipulated so that the people in them appeared completely naked,” the Spanish Civil Guard said in a statement on Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy is under investigation for alleged corruption of minors.

The Spanish government said in March said it would put forward a law to treat such deepfaked sexual imagery created by AI without consent as a crime but the bill has so far not been passed by parliament.

In September 2023, Spain was shocked when 15 minors in Extremadura, in southwest Spain, were investigated for using AI to produce fake naked images of their female schoolmates. They were later sentenced to a year's probation.