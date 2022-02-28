Vatican ready to ‘facilitate dialogue’ between Russia and Ukraine to end deadly war
Kyiv is said to be open to a Vatican mediation
The Vatican is ready to “facilitate dialogue” between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, its top diplomat said on Monday.
Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who ranks second only to the pope in the Vatican hierarchy, told Italian newspapers that “despite the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine” he was “convinced there is always room for negotiations”.
Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican, Andriy Yurash, said earlier this month that Kyiv was open to a Vatican mediation of its conflict with Russia, calling the Vatican a “very influential, very spiritual place for a meeting”.
Mr Parolin told Italian newspapers that dialogue was the only “reasonable and constructive” way to work out differences.
“The Holy See, which in these years has followed events in Ukraine constantly, discreetly and with great attention, offering to facilitate dialogue with Russia, is always ready to help both sides resume such a path,” he said, according to a transcript on the official Vatican News website.
Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned call for humanitarian corridors to help refugees leave Ukraine and said those who make war should not be deluded into thinking that God is on their side.
