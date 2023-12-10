Venice’s Grand Canal dyed fluorescent green by climate activists

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Climate activists dyed Venice’s famous Grand Canal green in protest at what they claimed was a lack of progress at the Cop28 climate summit.

Members of the Italian branch of Extinction Rebellion were pictured dangling from the Rialto Bridge with climbing ropes, with a banner that read: “COP28: While the government talks, we are hanging by a thread.”

All boat traffic was halted whilst the protest was ongoing, while other rivers and canals in Italian cities such as the Po in Turin and Rome’s Tiber in the south were also turned green in similar protests.

Venice’s mayor called for the group to be punished, denouncing the group as “eco-vandals”.

The famous canal was dyed fluorescent green (REUTERS)

In a statement, Extinction Rebellion said: “In a few hours, these waters will be back to what they were before.

“In the meantime, while governments talk, we count the damage and the victims from constant floods and fires.”

The visual effect was created by a fluorescein dye that XR said is harmless and used in industry to trace items in water.

People hang a banner over Grand Canal during a protest by 'Extinction Rebellion' climate activists (REUTERS)

The protest is the latest in a number of actions taken by the climate activists in Italy this year.

In May, seven climate activists from the group Last Generation climbed into the landmark Trevi Fountain in Rome and poured a vegetable-based charcoal dye into it.

Tourists gathered to watch the stunt as the water turned black, while police officers were forced to escort the group from the popular location.

Activists have also blocked the busiest motorway leading from the capital, and blocked a number of other roads causing mayhem for motorists.