Venice to force day-trippers to book ahead and pay a fee

Tourists who choose not to stay overnight in hotels will have to sign up online for the day they plan to come and pay a fee

Joe Middleton
Friday 01 July 2022 22:26
Comments
<p>Rowers arrive at the Cannaregio Canal as part of the Vogalonga regatta in Venice</p>

Rowers arrive at the Cannaregio Canal as part of the Vogalonga regatta in Venice

(Reuters)

Venice will force day-trippers to pay a fee to visit the historic lagoon city in a bid to manage visitor numbers.

The new rules will come into effect from January next year amid concerns about the large number of tourists who visit the lagoon city.

Visitors far outnumber residents, clogging narrow streets and heavily-used foot bridges crossing the canals.

On Friday, Venice officials unveiled the new rules, which will force tourists who choose not to stay overnight to sign up in advance online for the day they plan to come and pay a fee.

These range from 3 to 10 euros (£2.50 to £8.60) per person, depending on advance booking and whether it’s peak season or the city is very crowded.

Recommended

Venice will force day-trippers to make reservations and pay a fee to visit the historic lagoon city

(AP)

If you don’t pay the fee then you face being hit with a fine of 300 euros (£258). Currently four-fifths of all tourists come to Venice just for the day.

Guests at hotels already pay a lodging tax so they are exempt from the reserve-and-fee obligation.

The city’s tourism commissioner dismissed any suggestions that the measure would seek to limit the number of out-of-towners coming to Italy’s most-visited city.

“We won’t talk about number cutoffs. We’re talking about incentives and disincentives,” Simone Venturini told a news conference in Venice.

The reservation-and-fee approach had been discussed a few years ago, but was put on hold during the pandemic.

Mass tourism to Venice began in the mid-1960s, but as more and more people have visited the number of Venetians living in the city has steadily dwindled due to combination of factors including increased congestion and frequent flooding.

Roughly four-fifths of all tourists come to Venice just for the day

(AP)

Mr Venturini expressed hope that the fee-and-reservation obligation will “reduce frictions between day visitors and residents.”

In peak tourism system, tourists can outnumber residents 2-to-1, in the city that measures 5 square kilometers (2 square miles) in area.

Recommended

Venice’s resident population in the historic city numbers just over 50,000, a small fraction of what it was a couple of generations ago.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in