Russian president Vladimir Putin has urged his army towards victory in Ukraine, telling his forces they are fighting to defend “the Motherland”.

Addressing the annual Victory Day military parade in Moscow’s notorious Red Sqaure, Mr Putin repeated his argument that Nato was creating threats on Russia’s borders in justification of his invasion.

In a direct address to troops fighting in the Donbas region, which Moscow has pledged to “liberate” from Kyiv, he said: “Defending the Motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacred.

“Today you are fighting for our people in Donbas, for the security of Russia, our homeland.”

Follow live updates on Russia’s Victory Day parade here

Despite having been touted as a potential venue for Mr Putin to offer an update on Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, his 11-minute speech offered no such mention.

Previously, experts thought the celebration, centered around the grand military parade and flypast, could have been used by the president to proclaim victory in Ukraine.

Western officials also warned that Mr Putin could have used the 9 May to officially declare war on Ukraine to quell the alleged outrage felt by Russia’s military over the failures of its assault on the country.

If Mr Putin were to declare war on his neighbour, Moscow would be able to draft in more co nscripts - which could also be kept for longer than the usual year-long term - impose martial law and make bids for increased support from it’s international allies, such as Belarus.

But his speech today, marking the 77th anniversary of the triumph of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in 1945, was instead used by Mr Putin to repeat his credence that Russia’s military action in Ukraine is a timely and necessary response to Western policies.

More follows