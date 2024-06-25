Jump to content
Member of Hungarian PM Viktor Orban’s police escort killed as car hits convoy leaving Euro 2024 match

Hungarian prime minister wasn’t harmed in the accident and continued his journey to Stuttgart Airport as planned

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 25 June 2024 09:10 BST
Comments
Close
The member of a police motorbike escort accompanying Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban lost his life following a collision with a car in Stuttgart, Germany, on Monday.

The collision occurred when a motorbike in Mr Orban’s convoy collided with another car in Degerloch around 11.15pm on Monday following Hungary’s victory over Scotland in a Euro 2024 match in Stuttgart.

The 61-year-old male police officer was fatally injured, and another 27-year-old official sustained serious injuries.

The incident, which involved a BMW driven by a 69-year-old woman, occurred as Mr Orban was being escorted to the airport following the football match.

The Hungarian prime minister, however, wasn’t harmed in the accident and continued his journey to Stuttgart Airport as planned, a police spokesperson told CNN.

“We are deeply shocked by the accident involving our colleague,” the German police commissioner Markus Eisenbraun said.

“We are stunned by the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of our esteemed colleague, and the entire Stuttgart police force is deeply saddened.”

“Our thoughts are with his family, relatives and friends. We send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to our colleague who was also seriously injured in the accident,” Mr Eisenbraun said.

The BMW driver attempted to turn onto a closed road in the path of the police escort, according to police officials. Unaware of the roadblock, the driver collided with the officer’s motorcycle.

Emergency services were soon called on to the scene but the officer passed away despite their effort. The name of the officer was not immediately available.

