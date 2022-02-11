Viktor Orbán ‘invites’ Trump to Hungary to boost re-election bid

Hungary’s far-right prime minister Viktor Orbán has invited Donald Trump to visit Budapest in the hope that the former US president can help him win re-election, according to reports.

A government sources told The Guardian newspaper that a thinktank linked to the Orbán government, the Centre for Fundamental Rights, has sent an invitation to Mr Trump.

Viktor Orbán is expected to face a toughest contest in the upcoming April general election, with six opposition parties forming an alliance in an attempt to defeat him.

Most polls show that the prime minister’s far-right populist Fidesz pary is only slightly ahead of the opposition.

“People in Fidesz would really like Trump to visit Budapest in March,” a source told The Guardian. Donald Trump has not yet replied to the invite, they said.

“This visits have a huge influence in the Hungarian conservative community, because they see [Trump] as an icon, as someone who spent his presidency in a strong headwind,” a source close to the Fidesz party said.

Fidesz is reportedly hoping that Mr Trump will come to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Budapest in March as a keynote speaker.

Asked to comment on various aspects of the invite, Mr Orbán’s spokesman Zoltán Kovács simply said: “Nope”.

Last month Mr Trump endorsed Hungary’s PM for re-election, saying: “Viktor Orbán of Hungary truly loves his country and wants security for his people.”

He continued: “He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming election. He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my complete support and endorsement for re-election as prime minister.”

Orbán’s conservative government has increased their pre-election spending, paying out the country’s largest pension bonus this week, according to the Financial Times.

Handouts and tax cuts worth more than €5billion have been dished out.