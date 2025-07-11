Ukraine rejects accusation by Hungarian leader Orbán over the fatal beating of a dual citizen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday accused Ukrainian authorities of beating a Hungarian-Ukrainian dual citizen to death during his mobilization in the military, a claim Ukraine has rejected but that has further strained relations between the neighboring countries.

Orbán, a vehement critic of Ukraine and its fight to ward off Russia's full-scale invasion, told state radio that a man who reportedly died in a Ukrainian hospital earlier this month had been “beaten to death” by his recruiters.

He didn't provide any evidence to substantiate the accusation, adding that the matter remained under investigation.

Orbán's statements came a day after Hungary’s foreign ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the unconfirmed report. The ministry claimed that Ukrainian military recruiters had beaten the man as part of “forced conscription” into the army before taking him to a recruitment center.

Ukrainian authorities have disputed the account, saying the man was a Ukrainian citizen who had left his military unit without authorization and later checked himself into a hospital. They said the hospital found no signs of physical injury indicating violence.

The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism, Ukraine’s embassy in Budapest wrote in a post on social media on Thursday.

“We categorically reject any allegations of forced conscription, mistreatment, or human rights violations” committed by any Ukrainian military officials, the statement said, adding that Ukraine is open to a “transparent investigation."

The dispute places further strain on the diplomatic relationship between Ukraine and Hungary — a member of NATO and the European Union.

While most EU countries have offered political, financial, and military support to Kyiv since Russia launched an all-out war on Feb. 24, 2022, Hungary — under Orbán — has charted a starkly different course.

Hungary has refused to supply Ukraine with weapons or allow their transit through Hungarian territory, demanding sanctions relief and rapprochement with Russia, and adopting a combative stance toward both Kyiv and its EU backers.

With his governing Fidesz party slipping in the polls and a new opposition force gaining momentum, Orbán has escalated a sweeping anti-Ukraine campaign — presenting the upcoming election as a referendum on peace or war. He has also accused Kyiv of seeking to topple his government and install a pro-Ukraine administration.

In May, there were a series of diplomatic expulsions between Hungary and Ukraine after Ukraine's main intelligence agency said that it had arrested two people on suspicion of spying for Hungary by gathering intelligence on Ukraine’s military in the west of the country.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine