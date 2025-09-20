Violence erupts at right-wing demonstration in the Netherlands ahead of election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A right-wing demonstration in the Netherlands erupted into violence and chaos Saturday as rioters clashed with police and vandalized a political party's office, just weeks before the country holds a general election.

Police used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse rioters who threw objects at officers and torched a police car. There was no immediate word on injuries or arrests. Dutch media showed rioters also attacking an office of a centrist political party, D66.

“Scum. You keep your hands off political parties,” the party's leader Rob Jetten said in a message on X. “If you think you can intimidate us, tough luck. We will never let extremist rioters take our beautiful country away.”

A smaller group of rioters headed for the Dutch parliament complex, which is currently fenced off as it undergoes a yearslong renovation. Police prevented them entering the largely deserted area.

The violence erupted at a demonstration attended by hundreds of people, many of them wearing black and waving flags, that called for tougher asylum policies.

“Shocking and bizarre images of shameless violence in The Hague, after a demonstration got out of hand,” caretaker Prime Minister Dick Schoof wrote on X. He called the attacks on police and the D66 office “completely unacceptable” and expressed confidence that police and prosecutors would bring the rioters to justice.

The unrest comes weeks before an Oct. 29 general election that was called after anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders pulled his party out of the ruling coalition in a dispute over moves to rein in migration.

In a statement, Wilders condemned the rioters for blocking a highway and attacking police, calling them “idiots” and “scum.”