Vladimir Putin plays piano and wins at judo in 2026 propaganda calendar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia has released a 2026 calendar glorifying its leader Vladimir Putin.

The 12-page spread features flattering images of the 73-year-old doing a variety of activities showcasing his machismo including flipping a man in judo, walking through mountains while looking rugged, and playing the piano.

This year’s publication is also accompanied by a series of inspirational quotes including his advice for August, which reads: “My recipe for energy: Sleep little, work a lot and don’t whine.”

open image in gallery The calendar features flattering pictures of the 73 year-old Vladimir Putin ( Social media )

open image in gallery Putin flips a man in judo in on of the monthly images ( SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images )

His January quote declares: “Russia’s border never ends” in a possible allusion to Ukraine, upon which Putin inflicted a deadly war nearly four years ago.

February, which shows the leader flipping a man in judo, says: “I am a dove, but I have very powerful iron wings.”

While there is no direct mention of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, which has reportedly led to over one million casualties since February 2022, there appear to be other potential references to the conflict.

“I think Russia has become much stronger in the last two or three years because we are becoming a truly sovereign country,” he has said in one.

open image in gallery Another picture shows Putin playing the piano ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery The Russian president posing on the ski slopes ( AFP via Getty Images )

Other pictures feature Putin astride an automobile while wearing a parka, while the rest show him lighting candles, taking telephone calls, and giving speeches.

The calendars are sold for $3.50 (£2.65) and hang in government facilities and homes, as well as schools, post offices and other public buildings.

Putin became leader of Russia over 26 years ago and has since been accused of war crimes. However, his image is carefully maintained within Russia, where his health and vitality are celebrated as extensions of his powerful leadership.

“This genre is its own kind of art,” Maxim Trudolyubov told the New York Times. “It’s an empire with this ancient emperor who’s been around for decades, so it is supposed to be boring; it is supposed to signal stability, predictability, even if the reality is nothing of the kind.”