Putin cancels annual telephone marathon as Ukraine war grinds on
Kremlin gives no explanation for decision
Vladimir Putin has cancelled his annual telephone marathon with the Russian public amid speculation that he fears being asked about his war in Ukraine.
The cancellation of this year’s Direct Line with Vladmir Putin, a Q&A which was first televised in the early 2000s, comes as repression in Russia continues to grow.
Shortly after Mr Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, his regime introduced a new law criminalising public opposition to the war. Those who fall foul of this legislation face up to 15 years in jail.
Speaking earlier this week, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, confirmed that the yearly presidential telephone event would not be going ahead. “The Direct Line cannot take place this month,” he said, without giving a reason for the decision.
The Kremlin did not comment on when the format would next be aired. The axing of the show comes a week after Moscow indicated that it would take place some time after 18 June.
Mr Putin troops continue to lay siege to the east Ukrainian Donbas region, with the city of Sievierodonetsk the key battleground. Thousands of civilians are believed to be trapped there by the street fighting.
As the war grinds on, Polish president Andrzej Duda compared Mr Putin to the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
Taking aim at the leaders of France and Germany, Andrzej Duda suggested on Thursday that Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz were not taking a hard enough line against Russia. The French president recently said Mr Putin should not be “humiliated”, warning that a diplomatic solution to the conflict would otherwise be impossible.
In an interview with the German newspaper Bild, the Polish president said: "Did anyone speak like this with Adolf Hitler during World War Two?
"Did anyone say that Adolf Hitler must save face? That we should proceed in such a way that it is not humiliating for Adolf Hitler? I have not heard such voices."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies