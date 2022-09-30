Putin to formally annex Ukrainian regions as West vows to never recognise move

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin is set to formally announce the annexation of four regions in Ukraine as Western leaders insist they will refuse to consider them part of Russian territory.

He is expected to declare Russia has absorbed areas of eastern and southern Ukraine on Friday following referendums considered a sham by Kyiv and beyond.

Russia’s president is due to deliver a major speech and host a grand ceremony in Moscow for the annexation of the Russian-controlled areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

A Kremlin spokesperson said the pro-Russian administrators from the four regions would sign treaties to join Russia in the ornate St George’s Hall in the capital.

On the day it was expected to be formally made part of Russia, at least 23 people were killed and nearly 30 more injured in a Russian missile strike on a humanitarian convoy in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

The annexation of the four Ukrainian regions follows weeks of defeats for Moscow’s forces on the battlefield in Ukraine and the recent call-up of hundreds of thousands of Russians to the frontline.

Volodymyr Zelensky remained defiant the night beforechunks of his country were expected to be absorbed into Russia.

The four Ukrainian regions, in yellow, that Russia annexed in September 2022 (Independent)

“It can still be stopped,” the Ukrainian president said. “To stop it we have to stop that person in Russia who wants war more than life.”

The annexations have been widely criticised by Western leaders. who have called it an illegal move that would not be recognised.

Liz Truss, the UK prime minister, said it would be a breach of international law that showed a “clear disregard for the lives of the Ukrainian people”.

“The UK will never ignore the sovereign will of those people and we will never accept the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as anything other than Ukrainian territory,” she said on Friday. “Putin cannot be allowed to alter international borders using brute force.”

The head of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, also called the annexation a “dangerous escalation” and a violation of the United Nations charter.

(REUTERS)

A Putin supporter and member of the Russian Dumas dismissed international condemnation of the move as illegal on Friday morning. “Russia must defend people in those territories. Its legal for Russia”, Evgeny Popov told Sky News.