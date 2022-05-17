Vladimir Putin is micro-managing the Ukraine war right down to the level of a low-ranking colonel or brigadier, western military sources have been quoted as saying.

The Russian president, along with his military chief General Valery Gerasimov, is getting involved in the kind of low-level manouevres that would typically be decided by an officer managing a battalion of as few as 700 Russian troops, according to two UK media reports.

Mr Putin is said to be personally dictating the movement of forces in the Donbas, a region where Russia has suffered a number of recent military setbacks including the effective loss of an entire battalion that was caught in Ukrainian artillery fire while crossing a river in the east of the country.

“We think Putin and Gerasimov are involved in tactical decision making at a level we would normally expect to be taken by a colonel or a brigadier,” the military source was quoted as saying by The Times.

The military sources were also quoted as saying that Gerasimov, Mr Putin’s chief of the general staff, is still “up and running” — denying claims made by Ukraine last week that the military chief had been suspended after failures in the war.

The Russian president, who is a former officer of the KGB, the main security agency for the Soviet Union, revealed three years ago that he oversaw an artillery battalion during the Soviet era.

“I received the rank of lieutenant as an artilleryman, as the commander of a howitzer artillery battalion ... 122mm [calibre],” Mr Putin said on a visit to St Petersburg in 2019, where he led a Christmas cannon salute.

On Monday, the head of Britain’s armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said in parliament that Ukraine is on track to win the war against Russia, attributing its succes to the fact that it is engaged in an “existential fight”.

“It’s clear Ukraine is winning and Putin is losing,” he said. “Ukraine is winning because Ukraine is in an existential fight for the survival… and it is going to survive.”